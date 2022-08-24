Home States Odisha

Odisha hotel owner arrested for harassing woman on Facebook

The complainant alleged that using the fake Facebook profile, he posted derogatory and vulgar comments besides obscene photographs.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

sexual harassment

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police have arrested a hotel owner for allegedly harassing a married woman on Facebook by creating fake profiles. The accused was identified as 26-year-old Asish Padhy of Manjari Nagar within Baidyanathpur police limits. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek on Tuesday said Padhy sent obscene photos and vulgar messages to a woman and her friends through fake accounts on Facebook.

A complaint was lodged by a 29-year-old married woman, who is the owner of a dance institute in the city, with the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station, Berhampur on May 15 alleging that an unidentified person has created a Facebook account by impersonating her and used her photo and personal details. The miscreant also created three other fake accounts in the names of ‘Manas Panigrahy’, ‘Rajkumar Tiwari’ and ‘Sanyasi Maharana’.

The complainant alleged that using the fake Facebook profile, he posted derogatory and vulgar comments besides obscene photographs. The SP said during the investigation, police located the place from where the fake accounts were created. Subsequently, police reached a cyber cafe at Mayuri Tower in the city and after collecting evidence, arrested Padhy.  The accused was produced in court on the day. The SP said Padhy was previously involved in two cases of cybercrime in Cuttack. In both these cases, he misbehaved with two women in a similar manner. The investigation is underway to unearth the past history of Padhy.

