Odisha man held with six snakes, four chameleons

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Forest officials seized six snakes and four chameleons from a man at Karanjula village here on Tuesday. The man, identified as Ramachandra Rana (31), has been arrested. A team of officials from Sadar and Town ranges of Sambalpur forest division raided Rana’s house and recovered six snakes including three cobras besides four chameleons, said in-charge assistant conservator of forest, Sadar range Manu Ashok Bhat.

The accused, who has a YouTube channel, used to record videos of snakes and other reptiles being captured from various areas illegally. He used to upload the videos on his channel. This is a violation of the IT Act, 2000 and YouTube has been asked to delete the videos and take appropriate action, Bhat added.

Forest officials are investigating Rana’s involvement in the wildlife trade. A case under sections 9, 38, 48 A, 50 (5) and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered.

SAMBALPUR: Forest officials seized six snakes and four chameleons from a man at Karanjula village here on Tuesday. The man, identified as Ramachandra Rana (31), has been arrested. A team of officials from Sadar and Town ranges of Sambalpur forest division raided Rana’s house and recovered six snakes including three cobras besides four chameleons, said in-charge assistant conservator of forest, Sadar range Manu Ashok Bhat. The accused, who has a YouTube channel, used to record videos of snakes and other reptiles being captured from various areas illegally. He used to upload the videos on his channel. This is a violation of the IT Act, 2000 and YouTube has been asked to delete the videos and take appropriate action, Bhat added. Forest officials are investigating Rana’s involvement in the wildlife trade. A case under sections 9, 38, 48 A, 50 (5) and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered.