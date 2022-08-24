Home States Odisha

Odisha: Power corridor abuzz with another extension for chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

What is not clear is the pressing reason cited by the State government for giving another extension to Mahapatra when ten more IAS officers are in the cadre of Additional Chief Secretary.

Published: 24th August 2022

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the extended term of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra coming to an end on August 31, speculations are rife that the State government is giving him another extension. Sources familiar with the development said the State government has sought the permission of the Centre (Ministry of Personnel) to retain the service of Mahapatra for another six months.

What is not clear is the pressing reason cited by the State government for giving another extension to Mahapatra when ten more IAS officers are in the cadre of Additional Chief Secretary. As per the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the State government is required to justify the need to give repeated extensions to an officer in the Chief Secretary rank when plenty of officers are available.

If Mahapatra gets another extension, the government will have to fill up the post of Chairman, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), which is lying vacant since January 16, 2022, following the retirement of UN Behera. Mahapatra was among the three IAS officers (two retired) who have reportedly been shortlisted for the OERC chairman post and administrative circles were abuzz with the possibility of the government picking him for the plum position.

Mahapatra, who was scheduled to retire in February got his first extension till August 31. If he gets another extension, the second tenure of six months will end on February 2023. Earlier, it was speculated that the government was trying to convince Rajesh Verma, IAS officer of Odisha cadre and then Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to join as Chief Secretary. Since he has been appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, Verma’s chances of returning to Odisha are less. Verma had served as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for two years from 2017 to 2019 before he proceeded on Central deputation.

