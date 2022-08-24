Home States Odisha

Odisha's Keonjhar medical college gets letter of intent for admission of students

The MCH affiliated with Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University, Baripada has an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats per year.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly built government medical college (MCH) at Keonjhar on Tuesday received a letter of intent (LoI) for starting admission of students from the 2022-23 academic session subject to an undertaking from the State government to provide all facilities as per the norms of National Medical Commission (NMC).

The MCH affiliated with Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University, Baripada has an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats per year. The State government has been asked to submit undertakings with an assurance to provide essential documents for the issue of a letter of permission (LoP) for starting admission. Once the LoP is issued, this will be the 10th government MCH in the State.

As many as 75 faculty members, including five professors, 12 associate professors, 36 assistant professors and 16 tutors besides the Dean-cum-Principal and Superintendent, have been appointed. The district headquarters hospital (DHH), Keonjhar located around 5 km away from the college campus spreading over an area of 44.4 acres will be used as the teaching hospital. The DHH has a capacity of 385 beds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keonjhar Keonjhar medical college NMC National Medical Commission letter of intent
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp