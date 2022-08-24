Odisha's Keonjhar medical college gets letter of intent for admission of students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly built government medical college (MCH) at Keonjhar on Tuesday received a letter of intent (LoI) for starting admission of students from the 2022-23 academic session subject to an undertaking from the State government to provide all facilities as per the norms of National Medical Commission (NMC).

The MCH affiliated with Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University, Baripada has an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats per year. The State government has been asked to submit undertakings with an assurance to provide essential documents for the issue of a letter of permission (LoP) for starting admission. Once the LoP is issued, this will be the 10th government MCH in the State.

As many as 75 faculty members, including five professors, 12 associate professors, 36 assistant professors and 16 tutors besides the Dean-cum-Principal and Superintendent, have been appointed. The district headquarters hospital (DHH), Keonjhar located around 5 km away from the college campus spreading over an area of 44.4 acres will be used as the teaching hospital. The DHH has a capacity of 385 beds.

