Quarterly assessment of Odisha +2 students to continue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The quarterly assessment system introduced for a fair evaluation of students' performance in the exams at the Plus II level during Covid-19 will continue in the new (2022-23) academic session. A notification to this effect was issued by the School and Mass Education department on Tuesday as per the recommendations of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

CHSE officials said three quarter-end exams of both first year and second year (Class XI and XII) will be conducted by the Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) at their level. The year-end exam of Class XI will also be conducted by the respective HSSs, while the Annual Plus II exams for Class XII will be conducted by the Council as usual based on the final year syllabus.

The theory paper of each quarter-end exam will carry 20 marks and the duration of the test will be 45 minutes. The practical exam will be of 10 marks and will be conducted during one of the practical/project classes.

The first quarter-end exam of Class XII students will be conducted in the second or third week of September, while the second will be held in the second or third week of November. The third quarter-end exam will be conducted in the first week of January after which the Council will notify the dates for the annual Plus II final year exams.

Their theory paper will consist of six very short questions (all compulsory) carrying 1 mark each; three short questions, to be answered from four given questions, carrying 2 marks each; and two questions, to be answered from three questions, carrying 4 marks each.

Officials said the dates for quarterly assessment tests and year-end exams of the XI students will be announced by the Council on a later stage as the admission process is yet to be completed.They, however, said in the year-end exam of Class XI, to be conducted at college level, the marks will be preserved in a format and uploaded to the CHSE database.

