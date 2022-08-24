Home States Odisha

Three held for anti-liquor activist’s murder in Odisha's Ganjam district

The SP said since Brundaban was an anti-liquor activist, the accused decided to eliminate him while he was sleeping at his farm to guard his crops from wild animals.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the arrest of three persons, police claim to have solved the murder of an anti-liquor activist in Palaspur Jani of Palaspur village in Patrapur block of Ganjam district on August 17. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the accused-Kaibalya Sabar (32), Parsuram Sabar (45) and Niranjan Sabar (26) had killed Brundaban Jani on August 17 and dumped his headless body in a canal. The accused are members of the liquor mafia who were against Brundaban as he was protesting the mafia, he informed.

On August 17, Brundaban left home to guard his farm at night. But when he did not return in the morning, his family started a search but failed to trace him. On August 19, Brundaban’s headless body was found in a canal and their head was recovered from a barren land 500 metre from the farm. On August 20, Brundaban’s widow Jema Sabar filed a case with police alleging her husband was murdered by the liquor mafia. During the investigation, the three accused were held.

The SP said since Brundaban was an anti-liquor activist, the accused decided to eliminate him while he was sleeping at his farm to guard his crops against wild animals. The three severed Brundaban’s head from his body with a sharp weapon. They then dumped the body in a canal and the head nearby, the SP added.
The liquor mafia from Andhra Pradesh allegedly involves tribals to make liquor in remote areas of Patrapur block.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-liquor activist murder Ganjam Odisha Brundaban
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp