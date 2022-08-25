Congress wants early completion of JICA work in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A delegation led by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim on Wednesday met Chief Engineer, JICA assisted Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP), RN Mallik and submitted a memorandum demanding early completion of the project in the city.

“In this rainy season, people in Cuttack are facing communication problems due to the whimsical attitude of the concerned authorities while carrying out the project works. The condition of roads in the city has become dangerous with sudden depression posing risk to commuters,” stated the memorandum.

The project is carried out since 2012., with an initial cost of Rs, 750 crores has now escalated to more than Rs 3,000 crore. However, nobody is sure when this project will be completed. So would you please give us a certain date or time period for its completion, asked the memorandum.

