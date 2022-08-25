Home States Odisha

Cuttack city residents still struggle for drinking water

General Manager, WATCO, Cuttack division, Debabrata Mohanty, however said the problem has been solved and supply of drinking water will be streamlined from Thursday morning.

Published: 25th August 2022 04:57 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Residents of the Millennium City continue to struggle for drinking water because authorities of Water Corporation of Odisha Limited (Watco) are yet to restore the flood-hit intake well of the 129 MLD water treatment plant.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had dedicated the ‘Sujal-Drink From Tap Mission’ to city residents in January 2022 to provide safe drinking water to all households had announced that the 24×7 Drinking Water Supply Project would benefit about 7 lakh residents across the 59 wards of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

“Leave the assurance for providing 24×7 drinking water supply, we are not availing adequate drinking water two times a day. Three days back we were told that the flood has affected the drinking water supply due to a deposit of sand in the 129 MLD water treatment plant’s intake well located in Mahanadi at Chahata. The Watco officials had assured us that the problem would be solved in a day or two,” alleged residents of several localities in the city.

General Manager, WATCO, Cuttack division, Debabrata Mohanty, however, said the problem has been solved and the supply of drinking water will be streamlined from Thursday morning.

