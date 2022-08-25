Odisha farmers resent delay in flood damage assessment

By Express News Service

BALASORE/JEYPORE/PURI: Reeling under crop loss caused by the recent floods, farmers of several districts have expressed discontent over the delay in the assessment of damages. In Balasore, farmers residing in low-lying areas of Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar and Basta blocks demanded immediate compensation for the crops damaged by floods in Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers.

The worst hit by floods is the vegetable farmers whose crops have been completely damaged after being waterlogged for more than four days. Chitta Ranjan Tarai, a vegetable farmer of Seksarai village under Mahamadnagar panchayat in Jaleswar, said he had invested Rs 80,000 in the cultivation of vegetables on his 1.5 acres of farmland in the Kharif season. “I have suffered the heavy loss after floods in Subarnarekha river damaged my entire crop,” he rued.

Amulya Patra of Sitadiha under Nabra in Basta said many farmers took loans from local cooperative societies, private money lenders and banks to grow vegetables.“Their crops are now damaged as agriculture fields are submerged in floodwater since the last five days. Due to the losses, they are not in a position to repay the loans,” he said.

Sources said floodwater started receding on Tuesday but crops over vast tracts of farmland are still submerged due to which there is a delay in assessment of the damage. Adikanda Sahoo of Bishnupur panchayat said the district administration should immediately carry out a crop loss assessment and provide compensation to the affected farmers at the earliest.

Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhahusaheb Shinde said the district administration has started assessment of crop damage in flood-affected areas from Tuesday. Compensation will be provided after the officials concerned submit the reports.

Similarly in Koraput, the district administration is yet to complete an assessment of damage to paddy crops in different areas due to the recent heavy rains and floods. As per reports, paddy crops in over 3,000 hectare of land in Kotpad and Borigumma blocks were submerged due to floods in Indravati, Kolab and Suruli rivers following incessant rains in the catchment areas.

The worst sufferers are farmers of Guali, Belgaon, Dhamanahandi, Chandili, Sutipadar, Girla and Sadaranaga panchayats in Kotpad as their crops are still submerged in floodwater. Krushak Samaj leader Sukria Pradhan alleged that farmers are in distress due to crop loss but the authorities concerned are yet to announce relief measures.

Jeypore Sub-Collector Bedabara Pradhan said damage assessment is underway and officials of the departments concerned have been asked to submit the report soon. On Tuesday evening, Puri Collector Samarth Verma directed all the tehsildars and block development officers (BDOs) to submit a flood damage report by August 30. Verma instructed the officials to carry out an assessment of crop and house damage as per the relief code.

Sources said floodwater has inundated vast tracts of paddy fields in at least seven blocks of the district in the last seven days as a result of which standing paddy crops have been damaged. As floodwater started to recede, the Collector asked the district agriculture officer to make arrangements to supply short-term paddy seeds to the affected farmers.

Deluge Aftermath

In Balasore, floodwater started receding on Tuesday but crops over vast tracts of farmland are still submerged. Worst-hit by floods are vegetable farmers of Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar and Basta blocks

Koraput administration is yet to complete an assessment of damage to paddy crops.

Puri Collector directs officials to submit a flood damage report by August 30.

