Odisha student death: Headmaster and assistant teacher suspended for dereliction of duty

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five days after the death of a student in a quarrel with his senior at Ashram School at Jhoradi village in Kolnara block of Rayagada district, Collector Swadha Dev Singh on Wednesday suspended the headmaster and an assistant teacher for dereliction of duty.

The parents of the victim had alleged that headmaster Pratap Mishal and assistant teacher Ashok Panigrahy did not act on time due to which their son, Govinda Huika (6), a student of Class I died after a quarrel with another class VI student of the school Babusan Kandagiri (11).

As per sources, on August 15, a quarrel ensued between Babusan and Govinda. In a fit of rage, Babusan thrashed Govinda who sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Rekhapadar PHC. Govinda was later shifted to Rayagada hospital and then to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed on August 21.

A team from the district education department visited the school on Tuesday. The team found that Pratap and Ashok, instead of rushing Govinda to the hospital and informing his parents, remained silent on the incident. Govinda was admitted to the hospital by his parents and by that time his condition had deteriorated.

However, the team stated that Govinda did not die of injuries but due to Sickle Cell Anaemia. They have assured me the matter is being investigated and the guilty would not be spared. Based on the team’s report, the Collector suspended the headmaster and the assistant teacher. District welfare officer Ashok Satpathy, who evaded questions on similar incidents reported from Ashram schools in the district said the inquiry into the incident at Jhorada is on.

