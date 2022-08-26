Home States Odisha

Academic authority nod must for school syllabus, says Odisha government

Though the Directorate of TE and SCERT was declared as the academic authority back in 2010, it was not being effectively implemented as far as syllabus and course curriculum is concerned. 

Published: 26th August 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government on Thursday reiterated that the syllabus being taught at the elementary level in public schools will have to be approved by the Directorate of Teacher Education and State Council Of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) under the School and Mass Education department which has been notified as the State Academic Authority.

Set up along the lines of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the directorate will lay down the curriculum and evaluation procedure for elementary education as per Section 29 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and Rule 21 of Orissa RCFCE Rule, 2010.

Director of TE and SCERT Roopa Roshan Sahoo said the curriculum, syllabus, textbooks and supplementary materials to be used in Classes I to VIII developed by different departments, directorates or agencies will have to be approved by the State Academic Authority for implementation.
Though the Directorate of TE and SCERT was declared as the academic authority back in 2010, it was not being effectively implemented as far as syllabus and course curriculum is concerned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCERT Odisha syllabus public schools NCERT Academic authority
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp