Cuttack Municipal Corporation to launch mobile app to access civic services

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Availing a birth certificate, paying civic taxes or getting the neighbourhood cleared of a garbage pile can all be done on a mobile phone. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will soon launch a mobile application, which can be easily downloaded, to help residents in accessing civic services fast and without hassles.

“People have to spend time and money every time they visit the CMC office for some work. We hope the mobile governance will make these services available to them fast without hassles,” said a senior official of CMC.

The main civic services which the CMC intends to offer are complaint redressal, procuring of certificates and licences, tax payment, booking of Kalyan Mandap and others like clearing garbage and cleaning up drains.

Besides, the civic body’s mobile application will provide information related to the Millennium City such as tourist spots, communication, emergency services and precautionary measures and also application for people to avail information under RTI Act. “Once a resident uses the app, his/her mobile number will become a unique identification number that will be registered with the CMC” said the officer.

