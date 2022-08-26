Odisha government commits Rs 1,000 crore, land to develop VSSUT 

Home States Odisha

The Odisha government on Thursday committed Rs 1,000 crore to transform Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla into an institution on par with IIT and NIT.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, 5T Secy VK Pandian on VSSUT campus | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Odisha government on Thursday committed Rs 1,000 crore to transform Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla into an institution on par with IIT and NIT. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, during his visit to Sambalpur, informed the government will provide land additionally for the development of the VSSUT. He was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education, Hemant Sharma and Secretary 5T, VK Pandian. 

The Chief Secretary said a master plan for VSSUT will be prepared as per the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. There is a proposal to invest more than Rs 1000 crore in the university to develop it into a Centre of Excellence. At present, there is the infrastructure to accommodate 5000 students on the campus and facilities will be developed to accommodate around 10,000 students.    

“VSSUT currently has surplus land of 40 acre to 45 acres. An additional 80 acres have already been identified which the Water Resources department will hand over to the varsity very soon,” informed Mahapatra. 

The team visited VSSUT to review the laboratories, hostels and other infrastructure besides interacting with authorities, staff, teachers and students. The team also reviewed progress of SAMALEI scheme during a visit to the shrine. Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das was also present.

