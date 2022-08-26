Home States Odisha

Two elephants electrocuted, Odisha deptartments exchange blame

The two, about 25-year-old, were part of a group of nine elephants roaming Judia under Sanaghagara forests.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Carcasses of the two elephants on OUAT campus in Keonjhar Sadar range | Express

Carcasses of the two elephants on OUAT campus in Keonjhar Sadar range | Express

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, two elephants were electrocuted on OUAT campus in Keonjhar under Keonjhar Sadar range on Thursday morning. Both were females and had given birth to calves less than a month back.

The two, about 25-year-old, were part of a group of nine elephants roaming Judia under Sanaghagara forests. For the past few days, the herd has been moving in this forest patch. On Thursday morning, it entered OUAT premises and two came in contact with 11 kV wire which led to their death. DFO HD Dhanral and Sadar Ranger Bijay Kumar Mahant rushed to the spot.

The incident has exposed a glaring lack of coordination among forest and energy departments in securing elephants’ movement and lives. The herd has been living in the region but no remedial measures were taken in advance.

Odisha has of late grabbed headlines over a spate of elephant deaths and suppression of the incidents in Sambalpur and Athagarh. Poaching too has been a cause of huge concern. Electrocution deaths though are not new. The State reports one of the highest numbers of elephant electrocution in the country. Out of 741 elephant electrocution deaths reported in the country in 10 years till December 2020, Odisha recorded the maximum 133.

Of the 86 jumbo deaths recorded in the State in 2021-22, nearly 20 per cent were caused by electrocution, sources in the Wildlife Wing of the Forest department said. Chief Wildlife Warden Sashi Paul couldn’t be reached for comments.

Forest officials, however, said Energy department had disbursed funds to the distribution companies in October last year to increase ground clearance of electrical transmission networks, replace bare conductors with aerial bunched cables (ABC) and cover wires in elephant movement paths and corridors to check electrocution death of the pachyderms.

Tata officials during a coordination meeting among Forest and Environment, Energy and TPCODL in May assured to complete rectification work by September, said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants electrocuted Keonjhar Sadar Odisha
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp