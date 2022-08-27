CSM Tech enrolled by UN for CNN initiative

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: CSM Tech, a leading IT services company, has been enrolled by the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCC) secretariat as a participant in its Climate Neutral Now (CNN) initiative.

Launched in 2015, CNN aims at encouraging and supporting all levels of society to take steps to achieve a climate neutral (net zero) world by mid-century, as enshrined in the Paris Agreement adopted the same year. “We greatly value your support in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and creating a more sustainable future. We look forward to working with your organisation to achieve the global climate neutrality ambition”, the UNFCC said in a communication.

More than 3,000 companies have made net-zero commitments as part of the UN’s ‘Race to Zero’ campaign. CEO of CSM Tech Priyadarshi Nanu Pany said the company is committed to contributing towards decarbonising the economy and building the ‘green momentum’. “We will shortly craft our environment, social and governance report, detailing an assessment of the GHG emissions and articulating a roadmap for a staggering reduction in carbon footprint, leading to a net zero status,” he added.

