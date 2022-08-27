Home States Odisha

Odisha CM writes to Centre on short supply of fertilisers to State

Besides, August-September happens to be the peak demand period for different fertilisers and a short supply during the juncture would adversely affect agricultural production in the State.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

kharif crops

The kharif season starts with the onset of monsoon, usually in June-July. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the Centre to ensure the supply of fertiliser to the State as per its monthly requirement. He also urged the Union government to clear the backlog of the previous months for smooth distribution among the farmers for the ensuing Kharif season.

In a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, the Chief Minister said the department of Fertilisers had ensured supply of urea as per requirement till July-end. However, there has been a severe shortfall in the supply of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

During the current Kharif season, by July 31, the overall availability of DAP has been 69 per cent against the pro-rata requirement with a shortfall of 46,877 tonnes. Similarly, the supply of MOP to the State has also fallen short by 1,010 tonnes.

While 94,000 tonnes of DAP has been supplied against the requirement of 1,55,000 tonnes, 48,469 tonnes of MOP was supplied against the quota of 60,000 tonnes to the State till the end of July. The Chief Minister further said the demand for fertiliser in the State is huge as there has been a good spell of monsoon after a dry spell which has triggered agricultural operations.

Stating that Odisha suffered a loss in crop production during the previous year due to natural calamities like cyclones Yaas, Jawad and Gulab, he said the State hoped to make good the loss with a good harvest with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a near normal monsoon.

He said supply of the most critical input for the farming sector should be as per requirement. Besides, August-September happens to be the peak demand period for different fertilisers and a short supply during the juncture would adversely affect agricultural production in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya Kharif season
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp