Odisha dalit outfit stages protest

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: People belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes took out a rally and staged a dharna in front of the collectorate demanding caste certificates, homestead land and incentive for inter-caste marriage.

The agitators, under the aegis of Dalit Bikash Parishad, alleged that hundreds of SCs and STs are living in miserable conditions on canal embankments and government land. Though there is the provision of land to landless SC and ST people under Vasundhara scheme of the State government, the administration is yet to provide the same to needy persons.

Besides, hundreds of couples who opted for inter-caste marriage against the wishes of their families, have not received the promised incentive in the last three years. Caste certificates have also not been issued to SCs and STs of Odisso village under Jagatsinghpur tehsil, claimed the president of the Parishad Sankar Das.

