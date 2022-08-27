Odisha districts asked to enforce plastic ban order strictly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday asked departments concerned and district collectors to strictly enforce the plastic ban order across the State. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who chaired a high-level meeting in this regard, asked officials to form squads to enforce the single-use plastic ban law in the State. Mahapatra also directed officials concerned to initiate strict legal action against single-use plastic manufacturing units and vendors selling them.

The Chief Secretary asked district collectors, DFOs and the field officers of departments concerned to strictly carry out regular enforcement in public places, tourist spots and other locations and compile a report every month on the compliance ban on the use of plastic in their respective jurisdictions.

It was decided to take up extensive awareness programmes to encourage the public to carry their own bag to markets.

Mahapatra asked officials to involve school children, community members, organisations and influential personalities to generate awareness among the people. Plastic waste collection and management were also discussed. Emphasising the importance of the reuse of plastic waste, Mahapatra directed officials to increase its use in road construction and cement factories. He asked the Forest department to increase the use of plastic in road construction by taking up the matter with the engineers, experts and officials of the Pollution Control Board, Port, Rural Development, Housing and Urban Development departments.

