Odisha to implement ARUA to replenish groundwater table

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will soon launch a scheme called ‘artificial recharge to underground acquifer’ (ARUA) to replenish the depleting groundwater table in the State. As per a resolution of the Water Resources department, the scheme will be implemented in six semi-critical and 26 approaching semi-critical blocks having groundwater extraction of more than 65 per cent of the entire State at an estimated cost of Rs 49.23 crores over a period of five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The scheme will be implemented from the budget of the Water Resources department. Under the scheme, groundwater recharge shafts will be installed in 2,400 existing tanks. Official sources said maintenance of the structures will be done by Pani Panchayats where available or by the staff of groundwater directorate. In the case of Pani Panchayats taking up maintenance in a block, funds will be provided by the Water Resources department for maintenance. Besides, they will also impart necessary training for taking up maintenance.

