Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita urges CM to provide land for Tata Memorial Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to extend support for the establishment of Tata Memorial Hospital for cancer on the campus of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Jatni.

Sarangi, who visited the campus and reviewed the progress of the project, informed that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has agreed to contribute around 10-13 acre of land for the purpose.

Since more land is required for the ambitious cancer care project, the MP has requested the Chief Minister to make provision of around 50 acre of adjoining land and a convenient public transport system from Bhubaneswar Railway Station and airport to the proposed hospital site.

In July, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Tata Trusts had announced plans to establish the cancer hospital at an investment of Rs 650 crore. While the DAE will provide Rs 400 crore, Tata Trusts will share the balance cost of Rs 250 crore for the project.

Stating that Tata Memorial Hospital for cancer in Bhubaneswar will be a good example of convergence, she has also sought electricity supply from Arugul and Mendhasal Electricity Grid besides regular water supply to the hospital area.

“The Ministries of the Centre, the relevant departments of the State government and Tata Trusts need to work together very closely supplementing each other’s efforts to see this project through in a record time. Plans are afoot to lay the foundation stone for the project in next three months and once the work gets started, it can be completed within 18 months,” she added.

