Five killed in road accident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a tragic road mishap five persons were killed on NH 53 near Patharakhumba, about 15 km from Kamakhyanagar town, in the Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

Police sources said the mishap occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw killing five persons, including driver of the ill-fated three-wheeler on the spot.

The deceased were Ananta Samal, Prahalad Samal, Adikanda Samal, Ankura Samal and hisson Divya Ranjan Samal (13). They all belonged to Bangura village under Kamakhyanagar police limits.

Eyewitnesses said the accident was so severe that the truck dragged the auto several metre away from the accident spot. Preliminary investigation revealed the four were on their way to nearby Muktapesi village for some work.

As the new of the mishap spread, local people congregated at the spot and resorted to road blockade demanding compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of each deceased. However, they called off the strike after police intervened and the district administration assured some compensation.

The driver and helper of the truck fled the spot after the incident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and police have registered a case in this connection.

Inspector-in-Charge of Kamakhyanagar police station Sarat Mahalik said they are looking for the absconded helper and driver. Vehicular communication has been smooth after the villagers lifted the blockade, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the tragic road accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh for the kin of the deceased persons. The district administration will aslo release Rs 20,000 each from the Red Cross fund.



