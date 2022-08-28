Odisha CM sanctions 36 new police stations in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the opening of 36 new police stations along with the creation of new posts in the State in view of the increased population and administrative needs. The new police stations will be created by dividing existing police limits and up-gradation of police-outposts. The total number of police stations will rise to 648 after the new ones become operational.

The Chief Minister has also approved the creation of 563 new posts at various levels from constable to inspector. He directed the Home department to make these police stations operational soon. The new police stations will be located at Bagedia and Gopalprasad in Angul district, Gopalpur and Anantpur in Balasore district, Bargarh rural in Bargarh, Nimkhandi in Berhampur, Laxmijore and Agalpur in Balangir, Ghantapada in Boud, Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, Maniabandh, Jodum and Bhadreshwar in Cuttack Rural, Laimura in Debgarh, Mahabir Road in Dhenkanal, Beguniapada and Kotinada in Ganjam district.

Similarly, Krishnanandpur in Jagatsinghpur, Alakund, Brahambarda and Dasarathpur in Jajpur, Airport Police Station in Jharsuguda, Karlapat in Kalahandi, Kalampur, Patamundai Rural and Kudanagari Korua in Kendrapara, Manoharpur in Keonjhar, Nachuni in Khurda, Sunki in Koraput, Malkangiri Sadar Korkunda in Malkangiri, Bhanjpur in Mayurbhanj, Maidalpur in Nabarangapur, Charichak in Puri, Ramnaguda in Rayagada, Bareipali in Sambalpur and Lachchipur in Sonepur district will have new police stations.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the efforts of the Odisha Police will be strengthened in providing better services to the public with the establishment of 36 police stations.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the opening of 36 new police stations along with the creation of new posts in the State in view of the increased population and administrative needs. The new police stations will be created by dividing existing police limits and up-gradation of police-outposts. The total number of police stations will rise to 648 after the new ones become operational. The Chief Minister has also approved the creation of 563 new posts at various levels from constable to inspector. He directed the Home department to make these police stations operational soon. The new police stations will be located at Bagedia and Gopalprasad in Angul district, Gopalpur and Anantpur in Balasore district, Bargarh rural in Bargarh, Nimkhandi in Berhampur, Laxmijore and Agalpur in Balangir, Ghantapada in Boud, Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, Maniabandh, Jodum and Bhadreshwar in Cuttack Rural, Laimura in Debgarh, Mahabir Road in Dhenkanal, Beguniapada and Kotinada in Ganjam district. Similarly, Krishnanandpur in Jagatsinghpur, Alakund, Brahambarda and Dasarathpur in Jajpur, Airport Police Station in Jharsuguda, Karlapat in Kalahandi, Kalampur, Patamundai Rural and Kudanagari Korua in Kendrapara, Manoharpur in Keonjhar, Nachuni in Khurda, Sunki in Koraput, Malkangiri Sadar Korkunda in Malkangiri, Bhanjpur in Mayurbhanj, Maidalpur in Nabarangapur, Charichak in Puri, Ramnaguda in Rayagada, Bareipali in Sambalpur and Lachchipur in Sonepur district will have new police stations. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the efforts of the Odisha Police will be strengthened in providing better services to the public with the establishment of 36 police stations.