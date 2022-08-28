Home States Odisha

Odisha to empanel ex-engineers, cops for road mishap inspection

The Odisha Road Safety Society under the State Transport Authority (STA) has invited applications for the empanelment.

Published: 28th August 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to empanel retired engineers and police officers to analyse the exact cause of each and every road accident in the State. Once the empanelment is over, the retired engineers and police officers will be engaged in conducting a joint inspection of accident spots and submit detailed reports so that remedial measures can be initiated to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future.

The Odisha Road Safety Society under the State Transport Authority (STA) has invited applications for the empanelment. Applications have been invited from civil engineers, who must have retired from the rank of assistant executive engineer or equivalent and worked in the government institutions, PSUs or their subordinate offices in the field of road construction and road safety for empanelment with Road Safety Cell under the STA.

Serving faculty members of government engineering colleges, IITs, NITs and research institutes who have worked, consulted and associated with road construction, road accidents and road safety consultancy works can also apply. Similarly, retired police officers not below the rank of police inspector or above can apply for the empanelment. Candidates willing to work as road safety experts will have to sign a code of conduct.

