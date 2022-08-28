Home States Odisha

Ramesh Majhi seeks Vigilance probe into projects in Oidisha's Nabarangpur district

Citing an example, the MP said the Ankabeda-Boriguda road in Chandahandi block was damaged within a few days after completion.

Published: 28th August 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi

Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi has demanded a Vigilance inquiry into development projects in the district. Attending the Zilla Parishad meeting here on Saturday, Majhi expressed dissatisfaction over ongoing projects in the district. He said the Rural Development department is working at the behest of contractors as a result of which roads and bridges are getting damaged within a few days of completion.

Citing an example, the MP said the Ankabeda-Boriguda road in Chandahandi block was damaged within a few days after completion. Similarly, the Koilimunda road in the block has not yet been completed even as the contractor has already been paid in full.

Rajya Sabha member Munna Khan too complained of sub-standard work undertaken by contractors. He said the Taragaon-Pilika road has been lying damaged but the Rural Development department is yet to take steps for its repair. Basing on the feedback of the MPs and legislators present in the meeting, Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra asked the executive engineer of Rural Development department to submit a report on projects in the district within four days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Majhi Nabarangpur projects Ankabeda-Boriguda Munna Khan
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp