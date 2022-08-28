Ramesh Majhi seeks Vigilance probe into projects in Oidisha's Nabarangpur district

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi has demanded a Vigilance inquiry into development projects in the district. Attending the Zilla Parishad meeting here on Saturday, Majhi expressed dissatisfaction over ongoing projects in the district. He said the Rural Development department is working at the behest of contractors as a result of which roads and bridges are getting damaged within a few days of completion. Citing an example, the MP said the Ankabeda-Boriguda road in Chandahandi block was damaged within a few days after completion. Similarly, the Koilimunda road in the block has not yet been completed even as the contractor has already been paid in full. Rajya Sabha member Munna Khan too complained of sub-standard work undertaken by contractors. He said the Taragaon-Pilika road has been lying damaged but the Rural Development department is yet to take steps for its repair. Basing on the feedback of the MPs and legislators present in the meeting, Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra asked the executive engineer of Rural Development department to submit a report on projects in the district within four days.