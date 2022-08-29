Home States Odisha

Congress dissidents in Odisha plan to join AAP

Sources said negotiations between the dissidents and AAP leadership is underway for finalising details about the event.

Published: 29th August 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dissidents of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) who have resigned from the party in three phases in August are reportedly planning to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) next month. According to sources, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit the State in the last week of September to announce their joining. A massive rally is being planned at the Capital City where the leaders who have quit Congress will join the AAP.

Sources said negotiations between the dissidents and AAP leadership is underway for finalising details about the event. Speculation is rife whether Congress dissidents will be made office-bearers or the existing AAP leaders of the State unit will continue to lead the party in Odisha.

Several senior leaders of AAP have already visited in the recent past and announced that Odisha is on the party’s scheme of things for the 2024 elections. However, it remains to be seen whether the party’s decision to take in the Congress dissidents will be beneficial for it or not. Though Odisha unit of AAP has existed for more than last decade, it has not made any headway in the State.

Political observers also believe that there is not much scope in Odisha for the growth of another political party. While the ruling BJD and Opposition BJP will remain the main contenders in the next elections. Congress is also trying to revive its organisation in the State and has given a call from ‘9 to 90’.It is expected that some heavyweights will resign from the party in the coming days.

TAGS
Congress Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee OPCC AAP Arvind Kejriwal
