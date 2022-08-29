Industries Minister seeks suggestions for better industrialisation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Industries, MSME and Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Sunday called upon young and promising entrepreneurs and industry bodies to come forward and suggest changes in the State’s industrial policy for better results.

Speaking at Propack Odisha 2022 and MSME Odisha 2022, organised by Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME), Deb said Odisha offers the best infrastructure to industries. Large and heavy industries are coming to Odisha, but what the State requires the most is MSMEs, which will generate more jobs.

The younger generation must take risks and should not look for support from the government only, he said. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the State government has planned to set up MSME parks in every district for which IDCO has been provided around Rs 450 crore to develop the required infrastructure.

“MSMEs will get all infrastructure support, including land, electricity, water and another provisioning in the parks to be set up in the districts. There have been around 30 per cent growth in finances to MSMEs. The Chief Minister has taken two rounds of meeting with bankers to enhance credit support,” he said.

Stressing lending support to small and medium enterprises, Principal Secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev said the government has been constantly pursuing it with PSU banks to ensure finance availability.

