What’s in a name!

Ever since the Centre has proposed to give specific names to all 26 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments, a political storm has kicked off in the State. While a section of BJP leaders are of the opinion that the premier institute is named after a great freedom fighter having a significant role in the formation of the State, some Congress leaders want it to be called as Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das or Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahatab AIIMS.

The ruling BJD, on the other hand, chose to strike a balance suggesting continuing with the old name of the institution - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose AIIMS as it was in 2003 when the foundation stone was laid by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The institute was, however, renamed by its generic name after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Ordinance was passed on July 16, 2012. Amid the political hubbub, public opinion is to keep the name as simple as it is - AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

