Woman ends life after daughter-in-law stages dharna outside house in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman ended her life fearing social shame and humiliation after her daughter-in-law staged dharna in front of her house alleging dowry torture at Madhyakhanda street in Ganjam town life on Sunday.

Sixty-year-old Sushama Panda was reportedly under extreme mental pressure as she thought the act by her daughter-in-law Tanmayee Panda might attract intense media glare and thereby tarnish her family’s image in society.

Sources said Tanmayee had married Sushama’s son Sujit Panda in 2020. Tanmayee stayed at her in-laws’ place for only 10 days and left for her father’s house in a nearby village. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with Mahila police accusing her husband and his parents of dowry torture. The matter is currently under investigation.

On Saturday, Tanmayee arrived at her in-law’s house with her grandmother and sat on dharna alleging dowry torture. Sushama and her husband Narayan were at home while Sujit, a government employee, was at his workplace in another town.

Disturbed by the happenings, Sushama reportedly consumed phenyl on Sunday. She became unconscious following which Narayan rushed her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital with help of neighbours. However, the doctors declared her brought dead.

Tanmayee and her grandmother fled the dharna spot soon after Sushma took the extreme step. Police registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation. IIC Sudpita Sahu said the search is on for Tanmayee to record her statements.

Ganjam, of late, has witnessed a trend of women staging dharna in front of their in-laws’ houses over marital issues. In November last year, a woman launched an indefinite protest in front of her husband’s house in Berhampur. The incident became prime-time news in television channels drawing much public attention. After a court’s order, the woman is now staying with her husband. The incident though prompted a number of women to adopt similar methods to be heard.

