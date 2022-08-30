2 students face wrath of teachers in Raghunathpur district, FIRs lodged

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite a ban on corporal punishment in schools, cases of teachers beating up and injuring students in schools of the district have left the parents worried.

Though two such instances have trickled in from government-run schools of Raghunathpur district in the last two to three days, no action has been initiated against the teachers, allege parents.

A 13-year-old Class VIII student of Gorakhnath Upper Primary School, Bidhyadharpur was on Friday allegedly caned by a lady teacher Sarojini Mohanty. Sources said, Mohanty lost her cool over some issue and thrashed the student so badly that he suffered several injuries and was left traumatised.

Later his father Ashok Mallick lodged an FIR against the accused with the Tirtol police and also sought the intervention of a Block education officer (BEO).

In another similar incident, the headmistress of a Government primary school, Korakora, reportedly hit a Class V student on Saturday for talking to friends during class hours. The 10-year-old was grievously injured and taken to Raghunathpur community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack for treatment.

Though his father Karunakar Mohanty took the matter to the BEO, no action has reportedly been taken against the headmistress after which he lodged an FIR with Raghunathpur police seeking action.

Raghunathpur BEO Bijay Swain said an assistant block education officer has been asked to inquire into the allegations.

“Police registered a case against the Korakora primary school headmistress under relevant sections of the IPC. Investigation is underway,” said IIC Rajkishore Behera.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite a ban on corporal punishment in schools, cases of teachers beating up and injuring students in schools of the district have left the parents worried. Though two such instances have trickled in from government-run schools of Raghunathpur district in the last two to three days, no action has been initiated against the teachers, allege parents. A 13-year-old Class VIII student of Gorakhnath Upper Primary School, Bidhyadharpur was on Friday allegedly caned by a lady teacher Sarojini Mohanty. Sources said, Mohanty lost her cool over some issue and thrashed the student so badly that he suffered several injuries and was left traumatised. Later his father Ashok Mallick lodged an FIR against the accused with the Tirtol police and also sought the intervention of a Block education officer (BEO). In another similar incident, the headmistress of a Government primary school, Korakora, reportedly hit a Class V student on Saturday for talking to friends during class hours. The 10-year-old was grievously injured and taken to Raghunathpur community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack for treatment. Though his father Karunakar Mohanty took the matter to the BEO, no action has reportedly been taken against the headmistress after which he lodged an FIR with Raghunathpur police seeking action. Raghunathpur BEO Bijay Swain said an assistant block education officer has been asked to inquire into the allegations. “Police registered a case against the Korakora primary school headmistress under relevant sections of the IPC. Investigation is underway,” said IIC Rajkishore Behera.