Gangrape of ASHA worker: Cops arrest two out of five accused

Three days after an ASHA was gangraped, Paradip model police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

Published: 30th August 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Three days after an ASHA was gang-raped, Paradip model police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the incident. While one of the accused Jatin Mallick (29) was arrested while in detention, Badal Mallick (27) got nabbed on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, when the 28-year-old survivor was returning home from work, Mallick along with four of his accomplices, stopped her and forcibly abducted her in a car to Nehrubangla. They reportedly took turns raping her and after dumping her near Nuabazar, fled. 

The ASHA lodged a complaint with the police the same night alleging that Mallick and four others Badal Mallick, Kiriti, Bada and Nilua gang-raped her. Police registered a case under CrPC section 164 and started an investigation. 

On Sunday, hundreds of ASHAs met the police personnel seeking immediate action to nab the accused. While one was already detained, another was arrested and his samples were sent for medical examination.
IIC of Paradip model police station Subhalaxmi Pujari said,

“The main accused Jatin Mallick from Nuabazar and his accomplice Badal Mallick, a resident of Paradip’s Madhuban have been arrested and forwarded to court. The other accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them soon.” The car used in the crime has been seized, the IIC added.
 

