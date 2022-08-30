Home States Odisha

Housing schemes elude beneficiaries in Mayurbhanj

Sources said such incidents could have been avoided had the district administration conducted proper survey and allotted houses to genuine beneficiaries.

Published: 30th August 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chandamoni of Govindchandrapur in front of her tarpaulin covered house | Express

Chandamoni of Govindchandrapur in front of her tarpaulin covered house | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The death of seven persons including five children in separate incidents of wall collapse after the flood in the Mayurbhanj district has brought to the fore vulnerability of the poor and underprivileged who, despite being eligible, have been left out of Central and State government schemes.  

Sources said such incidents could have been avoided had the district administration conducted a proper survey and allotted houses to genuine beneficiaries. It is alleged that while the poor are yet to get concrete houses, several ineligible people have been extended the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana in the district.

Several beneficiaries who had approached the authorities concerned and have their own land too have been deprived of the benefits of the housing schemes. 

In such circumstances, many people are forced to live in thatched houses which often fall to natural calamities. Makudi Singh and his wife Soma from Govindachandrapur near Similipal National Park in Shyamakhunta block live under tarpaulin sheets.

Similarly, Chandamoni Singh of the village lives in a thatched house. Gurubari Singh of the area said she has not been able to avail of a concrete house under any government scheme as of now. She said several people in Kuchilaghati gram panchayat are yet to get the benefit. 

This apart, several people from Mankadia and Khadia communities residing in Patpura village in Bijatala block on the border with Jharkhand are yet to get concrete houses. Programme officer of District Rural Housing department Kanyakumari Mishra said as per reports, under PMAY, construction of as many as 1,90,428 houses has been completed in the district.

Around 22,269 houses under the scheme are in different stages of construction. Similarly, 11,478 houses have been constructed under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana in the district while 732 are in various stages of construction. Under Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana, 2,632 houses of 2,922 have been completed and 290 are being constructed. 

Mishra said as per the rural housing status report, as many as 1,64,513 houses are required under various housing schemes for the beneficiaries across 26 blocks of the district. Betnoti block requires the highest 10,048 houses followed by Karanjia (9,148), Kaptipada (9,146), Morada (8,096) and Jashipur (8,752).  The officer further said the houses under the schemes were provided based on the 2010-11 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC). 

Sheltering the poor

  • 2,12,697 houses sanctioned by district administration from 2016 to August 29 this year
  • 12,210 houses sanctioned under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana 
  • 2,922 under Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana 
  • 1,90,428 houses completed under PMAY till now 
  • 11,478 houses given to beneficiaries under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana 
  • 2,632 houses given under Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana 
  • The district requires 1,64,513 houses for the poor in its 26 blocks
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Housing schemes PMAY Kanyakumari Mishra
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp