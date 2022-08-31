PCPIR project in Odisha runs into trouble, locals opposed over environmental, livelihood issues  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a major jolt to the proposed Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) in the coastal district, a large number of locals opposed the project over environmental and livelihood issues at the public hearing held in Mahakalapada here on Tuesday.

Organised by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), the public hearing was attended by local residents, landowners and officials of the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

The residents said the project will negatively impact their livelihood and the mangrove forests which act as a wall of defence against natural disasters like cyclones.

Every year, Kendrapara bears the brunt of cyclones, heavy rains and floods. If the project comes up, it will lead to a change in the water flow regime thereby affecting the mangrove forests adversely, they claimed.

Environmentalist Kshitish Kumar Singh said as per the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, the total freshwater requirement for the proposed PCPIR would be 620 million litres per day (MLD) and the source will be the Mahanadi River.

There is no concrete data in the EIA regarding the impact on the downflow of water in the river and sustainability of mangrove forests in the Mahanadi delta region, Singh said adding, that the report is also silent on the project’s impact on Bhitarkanika National Park as the flow of fresh water will be reduced drastically.

President of Odisha Masyajibi Forum Narayan Haldar said the proposed project will affect the livelihood of over 10,000 fishermen who eke out a living by fishing in the rivers and creeks. Since the administration will hand over fertile agricultural lands for the project, the livelihood of farmers too will be hit.

However, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kendrapara Durga Prasad Moharana said such a large petrochemical project will generate around 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs since it will attract a huge number of small and medium-sized industries. Both skilled and unskilled youths of the region will be benefitted from the project. At least 7,000 acres of land in 51 villages of Mahakalapada and 12 of Marsaghai will be acquired for the project in the district.

