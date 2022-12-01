Home States Odisha

Arapeta village remembers its son of soil -- Vivekananda Parida

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Arapeta village in Mayurbhanj’s Gopabandhunagar block are geared up to observe the second death anniversary of eminent educationist Vivekananda Parida who was instrumental in setting up a high school in the area in 1986. 

Born on August 12, 1954 in Arapeta village, Parida lost his life to Covid-19 on December 1, 2020. Villagers said Parida is remembered for donating land for the high school. The school enabled children of the village to take up higher education. Several students of the school are now serving as doctors, engineers, lawyers and scientists. 

Jadunath Singh, a local, said the village had primary and upper primary schools but there was no scope for children to study further. Parida’s initiative opened the doors of higher education to local children. Parida is survived by two sons Kumar Ranjan and Ramani Ranjan.

Vivekananda Parida
India Matters
