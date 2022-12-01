Home States Odisha

Padampur bypoll: Naveen to hit campaign trail on Dec 2

BJD campaign head and former Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said that the physical campaign of the chief minister will definitely boost party’s chances in the election.  

Published: 01st December 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Express)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will hit the campaign trail for Padampur bypoll on December 2 where he is expected to address three public meetings besides conducting several road shows in different parts of the constituency seeking votes for the party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha.

The chief minister will address public meetings at Padampur, Paikmal and Jharbandh during the day. Arrangements are in full swing for the meetings and roadshows. As the situation is getting increasingly polarised between the BJD and BJP, several senior leaders of the party had requested the CM to campaign physically for the bypoll. 

The rethinking on the part of the chief minister to visit Padampur to campaign for BJD candidate had assumed significance after the party’s Dhamnagar experience in which the BJP trumped the ruling party to retain the seat. As the situation at Padampur has become tough following campaign by three Unions ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar, pressure is mounting on Naveen to visit Padampur.

There is an apprehension in the BJD camp that the party candidate Barsha has failed to create the ‘local feeling’ among the voters which the BJP rival candidate Pradip Purohit is exploiting to the hilt. Several BJD leaders are of the opinion that women and sympathy cards being played by the party may fail to match up with BJP’s aggressive mode of campaigning.   

BJD campaign head and former Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said that the physical campaign of the chief minister will definitely boost party’s chances in the election.The chief minister had addressed virtual rallies for the last five assembly by-elections held since 2019 instead of visiting the constituencies. He had last visited the Bijepur Assembly constituency to campaign for party candidate Rita Sahu in the bypoll held in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padampur bypoll Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp