Summative Assessment-1 evaluation from Dec 9

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Evaluation of High School Certificate (HSC) Summative Assessment-1 answer sheets will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha from December 9 at 52 centres across the state.

As many as 12,450 teachers will be engaged in the process and their names have been published in the official website of BSE. “Summative Assessment- 1 for High School Certificate, Madhyama Sanskrit, and State Open School Certificate Examination conducted by the BSE, ended today. We have decided to undertake the evaluation of the answer scripts from December 9,” said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

The examiners will have to join evaluation centres assigned to them on December 8 at 10 am where they will be briefed on the evaluation process. In case of a shortage of examiners in any unit, the district education officer (DEO) concerned will make a spot appointment.

CUTTACK: Evaluation of High School Certificate (HSC) Summative Assessment-1 answer sheets will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha from December 9 at 52 centres across the state. As many as 12,450 teachers will be engaged in the process and their names have been published in the official website of BSE. “Summative Assessment- 1 for High School Certificate, Madhyama Sanskrit, and State Open School Certificate Examination conducted by the BSE, ended today. We have decided to undertake the evaluation of the answer scripts from December 9,” said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty. The examiners will have to join evaluation centres assigned to them on December 8 at 10 am where they will be briefed on the evaluation process. In case of a shortage of examiners in any unit, the district education officer (DEO) concerned will make a spot appointment.