Women footballers from Odisha live the game during FIFA World Cup

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Aul, that has produced many women footballers, is in the grip of FIFA World Cup fever.

The region has produced several footballers including Sasmita Mallick who was the first to play in an international tournament in 1998. Sasmita had been honoured as ‘woman footballer of the year 2016’ by the All India Football Federation. As many as 15 players from the block have been part of international women’s football team in senior and junior levels.

One of them, Alochana Senapati said she is a fan of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. “I am praying for Portugal’s victory in the World Cup.” Football is a passion for Alochana who got a job in Odisha police after she proved her mettle in the game. Sasmita Behera of Mulasahi village, who has represented India on several occasions is a fan of Brazil’s Neymar. “I hope Brazil wins the World Cup. The bicycle kick goal of Brazil’s Richarlison in the match against Serbia is one of the best goals of this World Cup,” she said.

Rajani Sahoo, a budding footballer said her father brought her a TV to watch the game last month. “I am a fan of Lionel Messi and hope Argentina wins the World Cup,” she said. Coach Susant Kumar Mallick said girls of Aul dream of donning the India T-shirt. Most women footballers of the region are supporters of Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Argentina. They are learning the nuances of the game by watching the World Cup, he said.

Aul has produced some remarkable women footballers who have given much more than pride to the state and nation. The women’s football team of Odisha was national champion once in 2011 and runners-up 10 times. “The women’s football team of Odisha emerged runners-up in the National Games at Eka Arena Transstadia in Ahmedabad on October 10 this year. Rajeswari Das and Spandita Das of Aul represented the state, said former MLA and president of Aul Athletic Association Debendra Sharma.

