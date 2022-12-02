Baripada: School students block road demanding transfer of teachers, paralyse traffic

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vehicular traffic between Baripada and Jaleswar remained disrupted for several hours on Thursday as students of Sankhabhanga High School staged a road blockade at Sankhabhanga Chowk demanding transfer of teachers for allegedly neglecting their duties.

One of the students, Babita Hembram of Class X, said the teachers of her school arrive late for classes and that too most are in an inebriated state. She said if the students complain to the headmaster about the teachers, they are punished. Most of the teachers of the institution spend their time in the staff room and advise students to study at home.

“If any student has any doubts regarding any subject, the teachers advise him/her to take private tuition. As the teachers are often in an inebriated state, students are afraid of asking them any questions,” Babita said. She further alleged that the students of the school are yet to get uniforms despite repeated requests to the headmaster.

On being informed about the agitation, officials from the district education office along with Baripada town IIC Birendra Senapati rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the students to call of their protest.

ADEO Nityananda Barik said the school has around 150 students.

As it is an aided school, steps will be taken to appoint guest teachers basing on the management’s decision in this regard. The students’ statements will be sent to the director of School and Mass Education department and financial assistance extended for buying school uniforms.

BARIPADA: Vehicular traffic between Baripada and Jaleswar remained disrupted for several hours on Thursday as students of Sankhabhanga High School staged a road blockade at Sankhabhanga Chowk demanding transfer of teachers for allegedly neglecting their duties. One of the students, Babita Hembram of Class X, said the teachers of her school arrive late for classes and that too most are in an inebriated state. She said if the students complain to the headmaster about the teachers, they are punished. Most of the teachers of the institution spend their time in the staff room and advise students to study at home. “If any student has any doubts regarding any subject, the teachers advise him/her to take private tuition. As the teachers are often in an inebriated state, students are afraid of asking them any questions,” Babita said. She further alleged that the students of the school are yet to get uniforms despite repeated requests to the headmaster. On being informed about the agitation, officials from the district education office along with Baripada town IIC Birendra Senapati rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the students to call of their protest. ADEO Nityananda Barik said the school has around 150 students. As it is an aided school, steps will be taken to appoint guest teachers basing on the management’s decision in this regard. The students’ statements will be sent to the director of School and Mass Education department and financial assistance extended for buying school uniforms.