Curtains go up on Konark fest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/NIMAPARA: The 33rd edition of Konark festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. Welcoming visitors to the festival, which is being organised in the backdrop of the Sun temple, the chief minister said they will be able to witness the beauty of Indian classical dance forms being performed by some prolific artistes from India and across the globe.

The five-day festival began with a performance by Malaysian Odissi dancer Ramli Ibrahim and his troupe from Sutra Foundation. His choreography centered around remembering Lord Rama and Devi Sita.

This was followed by a Kathak performance titled ‘Chhand-Laya-Gati’ by Rajendra Gangani and his group from Guru Kundanlal Gangani Foundation, New Delhi. Among others, Culture Minister Aswini Kumar Patra and Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera were present.

