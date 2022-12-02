Home States Odisha

Curtains go up on Konark fest

The 33rd edition of Konark festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Dancers of Sutra Foundation from Malaysia performing at the fesival | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/NIMAPARA: The 33rd edition of Konark festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. Welcoming visitors to the festival, which is being organised in the backdrop of the Sun temple, the chief minister said they will be able to witness the beauty of Indian classical dance forms being performed by some prolific artistes from India and across the globe.

The five-day festival began with a performance by Malaysian Odissi dancer Ramli Ibrahim and his troupe from Sutra Foundation. His choreography centered around remembering Lord Rama and Devi Sita.

This was followed by a Kathak performance titled ‘Chhand-Laya-Gati’ by Rajendra Gangani and his group from Guru Kundanlal Gangani Foundation, New Delhi. Among others, Culture Minister Aswini Kumar Patra and Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konark festival
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp