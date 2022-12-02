Home States Odisha

Mamita Meher murder case: College principal among two held for influencing witnesses

The accused were identified as principal Ranjit Sahu and member of the college management committee Kruti Chandan.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Kantabanji police on Thursday arrested the principal of Mahaling College and a management committee member on the charges of influencing witnesses in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case.

The accused were identified as principal Ranjit Sahu and member of the college management committee Kruti Chandan. A resident of Talachera village, Kruti works as a teacher in Karlapada government primary school.

Sources said police first detained the duo for allegedly influencing key witnesses in the murder case of lady teacher Mamita. They were later arrested and produced in court. Mamita, a resident of Jharni village in Balangir’s Turekela block, was working as a teacher in Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district. The 24-year-old teacher went missing on October 8, 2021.

Alleging involvement of the school’s managing committee president Gobinda Sahu in her disappearance, Mamita’s family members lodged a complaint with police. On October 19, charred remains of Mamita’s body were exhumed from the construction site of a stadium near the school. 

After investigation, police arrested Gobinda for abducting and murdering Mamita with help of his driver Radhe. As the murder sparked massive public outrage across the state, the opposition political parties attacked the BJD government alleging links of the then minister of state for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra with prime accused Gobinda.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamita Meher murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp