Home States Odisha

No proposal with govt for Padampur district: Pramila Mallick

The minister said the state government has received a demand to create Rairangpur district by including Karanjia.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP Padampur candidate Pradip Purohit and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari with farmers | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the demand to create a new district from Padampur has heated up the bypoll scene in the Assembly constituency, minister of revenue and disaster management Pramila Mallick on Thursday said the government has received no such proposal in this regard. 

Replying to a question by Raj Kishore Das of BJD, the minister said 17 new districts were created in the state taking into consideration proposals received in 1992 and 1993 in this regard. No decision was taken at the time to carve out Rairangpur district, she added.

The minister said the state government has received a demand to create Rairangpur district by including Karanjia. But there is no proposal before the government in this regard. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had assured granting district status to Padampur sub-division by December 31, 2023. A separate Padampur district has been a long-standing demand of the people of the area.

The chief minister had given the assurance after a meeting with members of the action committee on district status to Padampur in the presence of finance minister Niranjan Pujari. Padampur district will have to be carved out from Bargarh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padampur bypoll Pramila Mallick
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp