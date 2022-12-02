Home States Odisha

Subsidy worth lakhs of rupees on EVs unclaimed in Odisha

Sources said, the decision of providing subsidy taken as per the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, is applicable for people who purchased the electric vehicles from September 1, 2021.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles, E-vehicle

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Government of Odisha in a bid to check pollution and promote use of electric vehicles (EVs), had announced 15 per cent subsidy to the beneficiaries who purchase the vehicles. However, subsidy money worth lakhs has reportedly been lying unclaimed.

Sources said, the decision of providing subsidy taken as per the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, is applicable for people who purchased the electric vehicles from September 1, 2021. While the subsidy amount for two-wheelers is Rs 5,000, for three-wheelers it is 10,000 and Rs 50,000 for four-wheelers.
However, subsidy amount being claimed from the Regional transport offices at Ganjam and Bhanjanagar revealed anomalies. 

Official records revealed out of the 1,311 EVs registered from September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022 at RTO, Ganjam, only 134 vehicle owners have received their subsidy amounts. Likewise, out of the 87 EVs registered at RTO, Bhanjanagar, subsidy amounts have been claimed by only 15 vehicle owners.

“The owners who have bought the electric vehicles after September 1, 2021 and have not claimed their subsidy amounts, can log into the website of Odisha Motor Vehicle department under State Transport Authority (STA) and apply for the same,” said RTO Ganjam Manas Sahu, adding they do not have to pay any fee for availing the sum.

The vehicle owners while applying will have to submit a copy of the first page of their bank passbooks along with the registration numbers. The subsidy amounts will be credited to the bank accounts linked during the verification process, Sahu added.

“The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025. The vehicles will not require any road permits. Besides, electric vehicles under 250 watt capacity will not require any registration,” said RTO Bhanjanagar Subhendu Ray adding, the verification process will be intensified in the coming days.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha electric vehicles
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp