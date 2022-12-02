Home States Odisha

Talcher: Medical college delay irks locals

The recent statement of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das that the functioning of the Talcher Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) will be delayed  has not gone down well with the locals. 

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The recent statement of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das that the functioning of the Talcher Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) will be delayed  has not gone down well with the locals. Members of Talcher Sarkari College Kriyanusthan Committee, during an emergency meeting, took exception to Das’ statement and urged the state government to ensure there is no delay in making the medical college functional.

On Thursday, a delegation of the committee met Angul collector Sidhartha Shankar Swain and urged him to start the medical college by the end of January, 2023 as was announced by the state government earlier. 

The collector assured the delegation that the facility will function by February, 2023 after some work is completed by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. Committee members Digambar Garnaik and Keshab Bhutia said the collector did not specify the exact date on which the medical college will start functioning. 

They accused the government of delaying the commissioning of the medical college though its building was constructed way back in 2015. The committee members warned of agitation if the facility is not made functional by February, 2023. 

