Home States Odisha

Tardy pace of paddy procurement, likely to peak by Dec 10

The paddy procurement process which began in Kalahandi from November 25, is going on in a slower pace than expected.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The paddy procurement process which began in Kalahandi from November 25, is going on in a slower pace than expected. Sources said, as many as 16 paddy purchasing centres out of a total of 213 were operational in the district on Thursday. Around 3,687 quintal paddy procured from 75 farmers have been sold till date.

“The paddy purchasing centres will be opened in phases and the procurement process is expected to be in full swing by December 10,” said district civil supplies officer Pabitra Kumar Sahu adding, squads have been formed for strict monitoring of the procurement process.

As per the assessment of Agriculture department, around 80 lakh quintal paddy is expected to be harvested for the current kharif season as against 47,23,529 quintal paddy procured in the district last year, sources said adding, the district has so far reached its procurement target of 41,95,000 quintal paddy.

While 98,337 farmers have registered their names for the online procurement process, around 180 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and 33 women self-help groups have been engaged for the purpose. Likewise, 64 rice mills have been tagged to the procurement centres for lifting and milling of paddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp