Tardy pace of paddy procurement, likely to peak by Dec 10

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The paddy procurement process which began in Kalahandi from November 25, is going on in a slower pace than expected. Sources said, as many as 16 paddy purchasing centres out of a total of 213 were operational in the district on Thursday. Around 3,687 quintal paddy procured from 75 farmers have been sold till date.

“The paddy purchasing centres will be opened in phases and the procurement process is expected to be in full swing by December 10,” said district civil supplies officer Pabitra Kumar Sahu adding, squads have been formed for strict monitoring of the procurement process.

As per the assessment of Agriculture department, around 80 lakh quintal paddy is expected to be harvested for the current kharif season as against 47,23,529 quintal paddy procured in the district last year, sources said adding, the district has so far reached its procurement target of 41,95,000 quintal paddy.

While 98,337 farmers have registered their names for the online procurement process, around 180 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and 33 women self-help groups have been engaged for the purpose. Likewise, 64 rice mills have been tagged to the procurement centres for lifting and milling of paddy.

BHAWANIPATNA: The paddy procurement process which began in Kalahandi from November 25, is going on in a slower pace than expected. Sources said, as many as 16 paddy purchasing centres out of a total of 213 were operational in the district on Thursday. Around 3,687 quintal paddy procured from 75 farmers have been sold till date. “The paddy purchasing centres will be opened in phases and the procurement process is expected to be in full swing by December 10,” said district civil supplies officer Pabitra Kumar Sahu adding, squads have been formed for strict monitoring of the procurement process. As per the assessment of Agriculture department, around 80 lakh quintal paddy is expected to be harvested for the current kharif season as against 47,23,529 quintal paddy procured in the district last year, sources said adding, the district has so far reached its procurement target of 41,95,000 quintal paddy. While 98,337 farmers have registered their names for the online procurement process, around 180 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and 33 women self-help groups have been engaged for the purpose. Likewise, 64 rice mills have been tagged to the procurement centres for lifting and milling of paddy.