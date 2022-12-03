Cuttack: No stretchers, wheel chairs for patients at SCB Medical College

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the state government has chalked out a plan to transform SCB Medical College and Hospital into a world-class healthcare institution, shortage of basic facilities like stretchers and wheel chairs shows it is easier said than done.

While availing a stretcher for carrying a patient from the trauma ward to other wings of the hospital is next to impossible, the equipment is often often used for carrying oxygen cylinders, saline bottles and other medical equipment by the staff. Patients are often carried on shoulders by their attendants from one department to another of the hospital.

Subrat Tarai (34) of Saarahat in Jagatsinghpur district said he had to carry his ailing mother from the casualty to the hospital’s diagnostic centre for conducting some tests. “I was unable to find any stretcher or wheel chair at the casualty. There were also no attendants. Left with no option, I carried my mother on my shoulder to the diagnostic unit for conducting some tests including x-ray,” he said.

Sources said the staff concerned at the casualty had chained the stretchers and wheel chairs. When questioned, the patients are told the equipment are not available. Similar situation prevails in the non-trauma casualty where except ECG, the patients have to be shifted to the Regional Diagnostic Centre or Radiology department for different tests and evaluations. Due to unavailability of stretchers, the family members and relatives have to carry the patients on their own for tests.

Hospital emergency officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana said he is unaware about unavailability of stretchers and wheel chair at the facility. “Over 50 stretchers and wheel chairs have been allotted to both the casualties for shifting of patients to other departments,” he added.

CUTTACK: Even as the state government has chalked out a plan to transform SCB Medical College and Hospital into a world-class healthcare institution, shortage of basic facilities like stretchers and wheel chairs shows it is easier said than done. While availing a stretcher for carrying a patient from the trauma ward to other wings of the hospital is next to impossible, the equipment is often often used for carrying oxygen cylinders, saline bottles and other medical equipment by the staff. Patients are often carried on shoulders by their attendants from one department to another of the hospital. Subrat Tarai (34) of Saarahat in Jagatsinghpur district said he had to carry his ailing mother from the casualty to the hospital’s diagnostic centre for conducting some tests. “I was unable to find any stretcher or wheel chair at the casualty. There were also no attendants. Left with no option, I carried my mother on my shoulder to the diagnostic unit for conducting some tests including x-ray,” he said. Sources said the staff concerned at the casualty had chained the stretchers and wheel chairs. When questioned, the patients are told the equipment are not available. Similar situation prevails in the non-trauma casualty where except ECG, the patients have to be shifted to the Regional Diagnostic Centre or Radiology department for different tests and evaluations. Due to unavailability of stretchers, the family members and relatives have to carry the patients on their own for tests. Hospital emergency officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana said he is unaware about unavailability of stretchers and wheel chair at the facility. “Over 50 stretchers and wheel chairs have been allotted to both the casualties for shifting of patients to other departments,” he added.