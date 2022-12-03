Home States Odisha

Cuttack: No stretchers, wheel chairs for patients at SCB Medical College

Sources said the staff concerned at the casualty had chained the stretchers and wheel chairs. When questioned, the patients are told the equipment are not available.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinders being carried on stretchers at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the state government has chalked out a plan to transform SCB Medical College and Hospital into a world-class healthcare institution, shortage of basic facilities like stretchers and wheel chairs shows it is easier said than done.

While availing a stretcher for carrying a patient from the trauma ward to other wings of the hospital is next to impossible, the equipment is often often used for carrying oxygen cylinders, saline bottles and other medical equipment by the staff. Patients are often carried on shoulders by their attendants from one department to another of the hospital.

Subrat Tarai (34) of Saarahat in Jagatsinghpur district said he had to carry his ailing mother from the casualty to the hospital’s diagnostic centre for conducting some tests. “I was unable to find any stretcher or wheel chair at the casualty. There were also no attendants. Left with no option, I carried my mother on my shoulder to the diagnostic unit for conducting some tests including x-ray,” he said.

Sources said the staff concerned at the casualty had chained the stretchers and wheel chairs. When questioned, the patients are told the equipment are not available. Similar situation prevails in the non-trauma casualty where except ECG, the patients have to be shifted to the Regional Diagnostic Centre or Radiology department for different tests and evaluations. Due to unavailability of stretchers, the family members and relatives have to carry the patients on their own for tests.

Hospital emergency officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana said he is unaware about unavailability of stretchers and wheel chair at the facility. “Over 50 stretchers and wheel chairs have been allotted to both the casualties for shifting of patients to other departments,” he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp