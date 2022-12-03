Home States Odisha

Tribals oppose forest land acquisition

Members of Khandualmali Suraksha Samiti, on the other hand, opposed the new Forest Conservation Rules of the Centre terming it anti-tribal and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

land encroachment, land acquisition, land e auction

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of tribal communities from different parts of Odisha on Friday staged a protest in the state capital to oppose acquisition of forest land for industrial projects in their localities.  

The members demanded adequate protection for forest and wildlife along with conservation of natural resources. The agitators opposed mining lease at Khandualmali in Thuamul Rampur tehsil of Kalahandi district and other hill areas of the state. Members of Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti Rayagada, who were part of the agitation, were seen holding placards that read ‘Cultural cleansing: Make In Odisha’ to criticise the ongoing investment summit of the state government.

Members of Khandualmali Suraksha Samiti, on the other hand, opposed the new Forest Conservation Rules of the Centre terming it anti-tribal and demanded its immediate withdrawal. The agitators during the demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg urged the state government and Centre to respect gram sabhas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp