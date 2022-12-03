Home States Odisha

Villagers meet Jajpur SP, seek return of stolen idol

Notably, unidentified miscreants had stolen the idol of Maa Kotrakshi from Darpanigada village on January 11, 2021.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Residents of Darpanigada on Friday met Jajpur SP Rahul PR requesting him to bring back the stolen Astadhatu idol of their village deity which was reportedly recovered by the authorities of New Delhi airport.

A delegation from Darpanigada village led by local sarpanch Ranjan Das met Rahul at his office at Panikoili and urged him to take immediate steps to retrieve the idol of Maa Kotrakshi which was stolen last year.

The stolen idol was seized by the Delhi airport authorities when it was being smuggled outside India in a cargo flight. The idol was sent to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for examination. After identifying the idol, the ASI authorities informed the matter to the Jajpur SP last month.

Rahul said, “We have written to the Customs authorities and the ASI to return the Astadhatu idol. Their reply is awaited. Once we get a response, a police team along with a representative of Darpanigada village will go to New Delhi to bring back the idol.”

Notably, unidentified miscreants had stolen the idol of Maa Kotrakshi from Darpanigada village on January 11, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jajpur
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp