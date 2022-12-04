BJP protests over women’s safety in Odisha
The protesters alleged that the information shared in the Assembly has indicated a rise in crimes against women like cyber offences, rape, kidnapping, acid attacks, and others.
Published: 04th December 2022 06:14 AM | Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:14 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: BJP workers on Saturday staged protests at Lower PMG here over the alleged rise in crimes against women in Odisha. The protesters burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik alleging lack of security and safety for women in the state.
They also burnt the effigy of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash for allegedly harassing BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo, who allegedly died by suicide in September.
The protesters alleged that the information shared in the Assembly has indicated a rise in crimes against women like cyber offences, rape, kidnapping, acid attacks, and others.