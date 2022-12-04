BJP to intensify stir at block and district level: Mohan Charan Majhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After launching satyagraha for 16 days near the Assembly over farmers issue, the BJP on Saturday said the party will intensify the agitation at block and district level till genuine demands of the farmers are met.

Lambasting the state government for adjourning the winter session of the Assembly 25 days ahead of the schedule, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi said, “It is unfortunate that the government preferred to stay away from the agitating farmers.

He said Assembly was the right forum to discuss the farmers’ problems. BJP tried its best to raise the farmers issues but there was no minister to reply. Ministers in charge of agriculture, cooperation, food supplies and consumer welfare, finance and parliamentary affairs were away at Padampur.

The government did not show the minimum courtesy to send a minister or its representative to discuss with the farmers during their 16 days satyagraha.The farmers of Padampur where by-election will be held on December 5 are the worst victim of drought in last kharif season.The state government has announced crop subsidy without declaring the drought hit areas. This shows the anti-farmer attitude of the BJD government, Majhi said.

Criticising the government for foreclosing the winter session by not finding solution to various problems of the farmers, state BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra said mandis are yet to function when farmers have already stacked up their paddy.

BHUBANESWAR: After launching satyagraha for 16 days near the Assembly over farmers issue, the BJP on Saturday said the party will intensify the agitation at block and district level till genuine demands of the farmers are met. Lambasting the state government for adjourning the winter session of the Assembly 25 days ahead of the schedule, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi said, “It is unfortunate that the government preferred to stay away from the agitating farmers. He said Assembly was the right forum to discuss the farmers’ problems. BJP tried its best to raise the farmers issues but there was no minister to reply. Ministers in charge of agriculture, cooperation, food supplies and consumer welfare, finance and parliamentary affairs were away at Padampur. The government did not show the minimum courtesy to send a minister or its representative to discuss with the farmers during their 16 days satyagraha.The farmers of Padampur where by-election will be held on December 5 are the worst victim of drought in last kharif season.The state government has announced crop subsidy without declaring the drought hit areas. This shows the anti-farmer attitude of the BJD government, Majhi said. Criticising the government for foreclosing the winter session by not finding solution to various problems of the farmers, state BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra said mandis are yet to function when farmers have already stacked up their paddy.