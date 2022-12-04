Home States Odisha

BJP to intensify stir at block and district level: Mohan Charan Majhi

The government did not show the minimum courtesy to send a minister or its representative to discuss with the farmers during their 16 days satyagraha.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After launching satyagraha for 16 days near the Assembly over farmers issue, the BJP on Saturday said the party will intensify the agitation at block and district level till genuine demands of the farmers are met.

Lambasting the state government for adjourning the winter session of the Assembly 25 days ahead of the schedule, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi said, “It is unfortunate that the government preferred to stay away from the agitating farmers.

He said Assembly was the right forum to discuss the farmers’ problems. BJP tried its best to raise the farmers issues but there was no minister to reply. Ministers in charge of  agriculture, cooperation, food supplies and consumer welfare, finance and parliamentary affairs were away at Padampur.

The government did not show the minimum courtesy to send a minister or its representative to discuss with the farmers during their 16 days satyagraha.The farmers of Padampur where by-election will be held on December 5 are the worst victim of drought in last kharif season.The state government has announced crop subsidy without declaring the drought hit areas. This shows the anti-farmer attitude of the BJD government, Majhi said.

Criticising the government for foreclosing the winter session by not finding solution to various problems of the farmers, state BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra said mandis are yet to function when farmers have already stacked up their paddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp