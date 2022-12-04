CMC’s sanitation wing to be separated from health section

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government has decided to separate sanitation wing from the health department of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in order to improve quality of the civic body’s sanitation network.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department after review on November 28, has decided to revamp the administrative control of CMC’s sanitation wing.

A resolution was also made in this regard in the review meeting held under the chairmanship of principal secretary, H&UD department at Kharavel Bhawan. As per the present practice, the entire sanitation work including the human resources are being looked by a health officer.

However, after a discussion on different issues associated with the overall scenario in CMC area, it was decided that henceforth, the manpower engaged in sanitation work shall directly report to the deputy commissioner, sanitation, instead of the health officer. The deputy commissioner, sanitation, will head the sanitation wing of CMC.

The multi-purpose health workers-cum sanitary inspectors(SIs) shall directly report to the deputy commissioner and will be accountable to him/her in respect to solid and liquid waste management. The health officer would ensure the public health monitoring and the necessary set up and manpower that goes with it, stated the resolution adding that order would be issued by the department for restructuring the sanitation section of CMC.

