Odisha Maritime Museum wallowing in neglect

CUTTACK: Baliyatra, commemorating ancient Odisha’s famed maritime history, got spotlight on global stage when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned it during a community programme at Bali in Indonesia.Lakhs of people thronged the sandy banks of Mahanadi here to revel the historic fair last month.

However, less than a kilometre away from the Baliyatra grounds, the State Maritime Museum, which showcases the history and tradition of the ancient trade traditions of Odisha, with invaluable exhibits and artefacts, is wallowing in neglect.

The sorry state of affairs of the museum, which was set up with much fanfare by the state government at Jobra workshop is visible right at its entrance. The British-era chimney standing at the entry point of the museum has developed cracks as a banyan tree nearby has spread its roots and escaped the notice of authorities. The colour of the concrete structure, made of brick, lime and molasses has also faded.

The workshop was constructed as a pre-emptive measure by the British administration to prevent a large-scale disaster akin to the horrific famine of 1866 in Odisha which took the lives of millions of people. It was not confined to manufacturing of boats but also looked after inland waterways, irrigation projects and distribution of water. The chimney was used to release smoke and steam generated by the workshop’s boiler.

Constructed in 1869 by GH Faulkner, then an engineer with the British PWD, it was the only workshop of its kind under the Bengal Presidency of British India and was an important landmark. The workshop was renovated and converted into the present day State Maritime Museum in 2013.

Around 300 visitors visit the museum daily, but most are appalled by its condition. “The British-era chimney may soon turn into a rubble if steps are not taken to remove the tree nearby,” said some city based intellectuals while urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is the chairman of museum to interfere.

Efforts to elicit response from superintending engineer, Mahanadi South Division, Rajesh Chandra Mohanty proved futile. Mohanty is also the executive secretary of the Trust and in-charge director of the museum.Meanwhile, assistant engineer Malay Sahoo said the tree near the chimney has not been chopped as a 33 KV electricity wire passes over the structure.

